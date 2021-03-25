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White House press conferences are fake. NWO & Trump are deceiving all the dumb human populace
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122 views • March 25, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2021).
White House press conferences are fake
All White House press conferences are fake, and not being done in the White House. They are draining cement into the White House and Capitol building underground pedophile cannibal Satanist nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar rape cannibal dungeons & maglev train tunnels to cover up what we real Christians exposed, until they can kill all humans or vaccinate them with AI nanite hive-mind, after the rapture of real Christians. Why are all the cowardly traitor fake religious Christians silent about this torture and cannibalism and pedophilia and returned nephilim & chimera aliens, and hiding in fear of assassination and families getting slaughtered and ridicule as lunatics, when they claim they have the Holy Spirit’s discernment of truth and they have a duty to God to speak up 100% truth as the Bible’s “Watchmen on the Wall?” Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
White House press conferences are fake
All White House press conferences are fake, and not being done in the White House. They are draining cement into the White House and Capitol building underground pedophile cannibal Satanist nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar rape cannibal dungeons & maglev train tunnels to cover up what we real Christians exposed, until they can kill all humans or vaccinate them with AI nanite hive-mind, after the rapture of real Christians. Why are all the cowardly traitor fake religious Christians silent about this torture and cannibalism and pedophilia and returned nephilim & chimera aliens, and hiding in fear of assassination and families getting slaughtered and ridicule as lunatics, when they claim they have the Holy Spirit’s discernment of truth and they have a duty to God to speak up 100% truth as the Bible’s “Watchmen on the Wall?” Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #Coronavirus #COVID19 #vaccine
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