Nick Fuentes explains how the death count on October 7th was inflated because Israel killed their own people.

Nick Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) explains how the death count on October 7th was inflated because Israel killed their own people.





“We know that the 1200 number is inflated because we know that the IDF killed their own people on October 7th. They call it the worst day for the Jews since the Holocaust and it is a complete and total and willing fabrication. The IDF targeted fleeing Hamas militants with their captors. An order was given out by the IDF not to allow fleeing Hamas militants with their hostages to return into Gaza. That is why there were many scorched and destroyed buildings and cars, because they were struck by missiles and rockets launched by Israeli attack helicopters and tanks. We know that Israeli tanks and Israeli helicopters were blowing up buildings and blowing up cars, which almost certainly contained Israeli civilians.”





“We don’t have a clear accounting of the death total. So how many people did Hamas actually kill? We can’t be certain, but we can safely assume it was almost certainly fewer than 1,000 and maybe significantly fewer than 1,000 killed by Hamas. What’s more, hundreds upon hundreds of those killed were IDF soldiers. If there were fewer than 1,000 casualties caused by Hamas, and maybe fewer than 1,000 overall, and if nearly 400 of those were IDF soldiers who died in what was effectively a surprise attack in an ongoing state of hostilities between Hamas and the IDF, then how many civilians were truly killed by Hamas?”





“Israel is occupying the Gaza Strip and has been in what is effectively a perpetual state of war with Hamas for the past 17 or 18 years just as Israel will go in and kill Hamas militants or will sporadically carry out air raids in Syria, Iraq, or Lebanon. They did not kill probably even a thousand people, and of the people that they did kill, probably most of them were soldiers, which means in a state of conflict, they were legitimate targets. Look at the history of hostilities between Israel and the people of Gaza. It’s more than legitimate given that Israel frequently targets civilians and in the past year has killed tens of thousands of women and children in pursuit of killing militants.”





