Quantum Mechanics of Time Travel and Healing with Jeremiah

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In this video, Jeremiah and I chat about healing the body with conscious intent, good diet, and without the Western medical industry before getting into the "meat and potatoes" of discussing a mysterious drawing posted by DisclosureHub. We elaborate that it is describing the mechanics of time travel, relating personal experiences, some hints from Hollywood, and another image posted by Carolyn B. Kennedy. Thanks to Telegram, Skype and Rumble for making this chat possible!
References:
thedisclosurehub.com
drjoedispenza.com
Linktr.ee/MJTank108