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Haal jou kind uit die skool.
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0 view • December 18, 2021
Openbaring 18:4 En ek het ‘n ander stem uit die hemel hoor sê: Gaan uit haar uit, my volk, sodat julle nie gemeenskap met haar sondes mag hê en van haar plae ontvang nie.
18:5 Want haar sondes reik tot aan die hemel, en God het haar ongeregtighede onthou.
18:5 Want haar sondes reik tot aan die hemel, en God het haar ongeregtighede onthou.
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