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Signs That God Is About To Move in America and Deal With The Wicked
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90 views • March 04, 2021
They are going to try to remove Biden with the 25th Amendment and replace him with Kamala Harris. God is not going to let this country be taken over by communism. Troubles are coming. Plagues are coming on the wicked. Columbia River Gorge will run backwards. Multnomah falls will run red like Blood,
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