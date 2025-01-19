⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (19 January 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, the Sever Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on formations of the national guard brigade and foreign mercenaries close to Volchansk and Malye Prokhody (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 35 troops, three field artillery guns, and a depot of materiel.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces captured more advantageous lines and positions, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of four mechanised brigades, a jaeger brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a territorial defence brigade, and a national guard brigade close to Petropavlovka, Novoosinovo, Glushkovka, Borovskaya Andreyevka, Zapadnoye, Zelyony Gai, Zagryzovo (Kharkov region), Novoyegorovka, Kolodezi, and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 430 troops, a tank, three infantry fighting vehicles including a U.S.-made Bradley IFV, two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, three pickup trucks, seven field artillery guns, three of them were NATO-made.

One Kvertus electronic warfare station and one artillery ammunition depot were neutralised.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces units improved tactical situation and defeated units of two mechanised brigades and a motorised infantry brigade close to Minkovka, Markovo, Verolyubovka, Chervonoye, Chasov Yar, Podolskoye, and Alekseyevo-Druzhovka (DPR).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 195 troops, a U.S.-made HMMWV armoured fighting vehicles, and three pickup trucks.

One motorised infantry brigade command post, one electronic warfare station, and four ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️As a result of active offensive actions, the Tsentr Group liberated Vozdvizhenka (DPR).

Russian units hit manpower and materiel of seven mechanised brigades, a motorised infantry brigade of the AFU, and an assault brigade of Ukrainian national police near Petrovka, Dzerzhinsk, Solenoye, Ukrainka, Novovasilyevka, Shevchenko, Novoyelizavetovka, Lysovka, Peschanoye, and Slavyanka (DPR).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 535 troops, two US-made M113 APCs, and a Finnish-made Pasi armoured personnel carrier, four armoured fighting vehicles, 10 motor vehicles, and five artillery guns.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing to the depths of the enemy's defence, defeated units of four mechanised brigades of the AFU, a marine brigade, three territorial defence brigades, and a national guard brigade near Dneproenergiya, Razliv, Velikaya Novoselka, Otradnoye, Novopol of the DPR, and Temirovka (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 135 troops, a tank, an armoured fighting vehicle, a motor vehicle, and a Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system.

▫️The Dnepr Group of Forces engaged manpower and hardware of three coastal defence brigades, a mechanised brigade of the AFU, and a territorial defence brigade close to Stanislav, Zmeyevka, Yantarnoye, Tokarevka, Antonovka, Kazatskoye (Kherson region), and Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye reg).

The enemy lost more than 75 troops, an armoured fighting vehicle, five motor vehicles, and two electronic warfare stations.

Two depots storing ammunition and materiel were neutralised.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged the infrastructure of military airfields, clusters of enemy manpower and hardware in 143 areas during the day.

▫️Russian air defence systems shot down three U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 66 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 652 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 40,792 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,674 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,510 MLRS combat vehicles, 20,800 field artillery guns and mortars, and 30,481 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.