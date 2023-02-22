House of Saul vs. House of David

October 30th, 2022

Which house do you serve? Our flesh is constantly at war with us, trying to drag us into sin and lead us on a path to hell. The difference between Saul and David is repentance, humility, and true worship of the Almighty God. Keep steady and cling to the blood of Jesus Christ, don't give up!"...but David waxed stronger and stronger, and the house of Saul waxed weaker and weaker." 2 Samuel 3:1

Song at 40-minute mark: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxVSXgtLSVo