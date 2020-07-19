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How to Win In Life
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11 views • July 19, 2020
In this segment of Dr. Groups personal development series, he will discuss the importance of taking action in your life. Not only do mornings matter, but the evenings are equally as important in conquering your goals. Practice fasting, do one good deed each day, and never forget that time on this planet is a gift! What are your goals for this year, the next year, the following year? Share below! http://ghc.us/1v3
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Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
View Our Top Selling Products:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com?ut...
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http://www.globalhealingcenter.com/ab...
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#drgroup
#globalhealingcenter
#wellness
#health
#achieveit
#goals
____________
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Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
Follow us to Live Healthy!
Facebook: www.facebook.com/GlobalHealingCenter
Instagram: www.instagram.com/globalhealingcenter
Twitter: twitter.com/GHChealth
-------
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing Center. He assumes a hands-on approach to producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's our mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
View Our Top Selling Products:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com?ut...
Read our Health Articles:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com/na...
Read more about Dr. Group:
http://www.globalhealingcenter.com/ab...
----
#drgroup
#globalhealingcenter
#wellness
#health
#achieveit
#goals
____________
-
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
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