KFAB Just Proved They Racist to the Core Rehiring Racist Chris Baker in black History Month

A Nebraska radio station faces renewed criticism over hiring decisions involving a former host previously terminated for controversial social media content. The move has sparked debate about representation, workplace policies, and public trust in local media during black History Month.
View the full article at the Nebraska Journal Herald https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/kfab-just-proved-they-racist-to-the
