Current Legal Landscape for Medical Freedom: Kingdom vs. Babylon Thinking | Ep. 149

Attorneys Brian Festa of We The Patriots USA and Rachel Rodriguez of Vires Law Group out of Florida, take us through the current “Babylon Thinking” they believe is happening in the legal world in regards to medical freedom and how we can shift our mindset to “Kingdom Thinking.” In this episode of Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA, they also update us on important medical freedom rulings that will assist cases moving forward and what everyday people can do to help aid in the fight. They also address viewer questions about their child’s exemptions being denied by childcare, schools and educational facilities.

The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it! We The Patriots USA does not endorse or recommend any product or service advertised on this program. We The Patriots USA is not a healthcare provider and cannot provide medical advice or treatment.





Groff & Hebrew Decisions Blog: https://www.wagenmakerlaw.com/blog/undue-hardship-legal-developments





Receive Legal Updates via the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/





Rachel’s Firm: https://vireslaw.group/





Watch and share our latest documentary go to ShotDead.org

Join the fight to get justice for the victims by making a donation by visiting www.wethepatriotsusa.org





Teryn’s NEW 2023 Garden Planner: https://teryngregson.com/garden-planner





Subscribe to listen to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Rumble: https://rumble.com/WeThePatriotsUSA