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Change your body clock stop the jet lag
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6 views • January 09, 2020
Very useful video for people who fly to different time zones.
Your body has its own clock tuned into your country of residence.
When you travel its a different time zone and takes a few days for your body to recalibrate, or if your in ill health even longer.
Holding a point low on manubrium, or lower breast bone
Whilst with other hand very lightly tapping the centre point of top of head about 50times, moves your body clock to 7pm.
Do at 7pm, will tune you into 7pm - no jetlag
Your body has its own clock tuned into your country of residence.
When you travel its a different time zone and takes a few days for your body to recalibrate, or if your in ill health even longer.
Holding a point low on manubrium, or lower breast bone
Whilst with other hand very lightly tapping the centre point of top of head about 50times, moves your body clock to 7pm.
Do at 7pm, will tune you into 7pm - no jetlag
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