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Aztec Mushroom Human Sacrifice & Cannibal Death Cult interview Jan Irvin
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128 views • June 08, 2022
Sam and Jan discuss the Aztec Mushroom Human Sacrifice & Cannibal Death Cult, MKUltra Mind Control, New World Order in California and much more…
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Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/apps/
https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/
Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Jan Irvan
https://twitter.com/LogosMedia01
https://logosmedia.com/
Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Weaponized News
https://anchor.fm/weaponizednews
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews
https://odysee.com/@WeaponizedNews:6
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/
https://gab.com/WeaponizedNews
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews
Bitcoin: bc1qx08c7c8ug4dh6yvk4x5dw97p6wet9kfj9wy08y
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