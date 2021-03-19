© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK's MP Corruption! This Shows Who They Really Work For!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • March 19, 2021
Most of us know the corruption between government and big pharma exists but just how deep does it go? Let's look into the UK MP's and the so called scientific advisers. These are the pushers of the poison for their handlers and stand to make billions off this hoax by aiding in the killing and maiming of millions.
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Links to articles in the episode:
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/03/08/surprise-surprise-mps-and-scientific-advisors-are-heavily-invested-in-vaccine-industry/amp/?fbclid=IwAR3ZWQvQYztp9Yu4Pt8H_VtyjqVFhe0d3UGtxpDoB7fSiQBuBJq1eVkU4pU
https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-gsk-timing-idUSKBN26L09S
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/norwegian-doctor-claims-find-link-between-astrazeneca-vaccine-and-rare-blood-clots
Thumbnail Link:
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=http%3A%2F%2Fi0.wp.com%2Fwww.thedailysheeple.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2015%2F03%2Fgovernment-corruption-sleaze.jpg&;f=1&nofb=1
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Links to articles in the episode:
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/03/08/surprise-surprise-mps-and-scientific-advisors-are-heavily-invested-in-vaccine-industry/amp/?fbclid=IwAR3ZWQvQYztp9Yu4Pt8H_VtyjqVFhe0d3UGtxpDoB7fSiQBuBJq1eVkU4pU
https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-gsk-timing-idUSKBN26L09S
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/norwegian-doctor-claims-find-link-between-astrazeneca-vaccine-and-rare-blood-clots
Thumbnail Link:
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=http%3A%2F%2Fi0.wp.com%2Fwww.thedailysheeple.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2015%2F03%2Fgovernment-corruption-sleaze.jpg&;f=1&nofb=1
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.