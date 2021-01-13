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Boogyman vs. The Constitution. MCSU Voice of the Underground, 2021.0106
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20 views • January 13, 2021
What does the Boogyman and the China Virus have in common? How does the Constitution fall to irrational fears? Is this how freedom ends? Patriots around the globe are awake, active and ANGRY. The Left has no idea what and who they have awakened! The Mr. Chris Show Voice of the Underground is a new format to discuss current topics and inspire Patriots to be responsible but vigilant.
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