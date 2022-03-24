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Ukraine war Russian Commander Colonel General Alexander Chaiko of the Eastern Military District arrives at the Front Line in the Kiev region 032422
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201 views • March 24, 2022
The commander of the Eastern Military District, Colonel General Alexander Chaiko, arrived at the front line in the Kiev region and handed the Order of Courage and the medal "For Courage" to prominent soldiers during special military operations in Ukraine.
Thanks to GGG Military for this video.
Thanks to GGG Military for this video.
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