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UPLOAD BLOOD DRINKERS. 19/4/21 5G AIR GANG STALKING REPORTS: G-AYAW, G-AWOT, G-BNOM..7532, 7533, 7534.
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180 views • April 19, 2021
21/4/21 G-BOER 5G AIR STALKING PLUMMETS DOWN OVER THE CCTV BUS UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7549.
G-AYAW COMES UP BEHIND ME SWOOPING DOWN GRUADUALLY , NEARLY STALLING SPEED VERY QUITE, WHEN RIGHT ABOVE PERP REVS ENGINE TO MAX , G-AWOT AND G-BNOM ( JAMES HOWARD SANDHAM) GREET ME WHEN I STEP OFF BUS. G-AYAW OVERHEAD 20M ALT, 130MPH PROHIBITED AIRSPACE REGENT CENTRE UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7535.
G-AYAW AND G- BNOM HAVE NEARLLY CRASHED INTO MY HOME MANY TIMES NOT VISIBLE ON flightradar24!!
Terrorism: The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians
BOJO IS FINISHED
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/Q3lFMUA
https://www.britishconstitutiongroup.com/
It appears that the heads of the Police, Military, Politicians, Public Servants, media, religions, corporations and banks worldwide unfortunately may still currently support the nefarious corporate banking authoritarian 5g'SMART'/DIGITAL, depopulation, track and trace surveillance agendas and AI trans-human GMO Reset and the treacherous EU Military Unification that is being secretly and treasonously pushed through.
This is the Cold War
https://www.brighteon.com/a698f863-02c0-46bc-9dd3-f5e2d8c85812
This is a fine example of masonic air gang stalking paedophiles at work
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/9d27444a-26b8-4447-92e2-80c020fe6c7a
torturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.
Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.
NPAS BLASTING ME WITH MICROWAVES (UNITED STATES PATENT APPLICATION 20070139247 )
appft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PG01&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.html&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1="20070139247".PGNR.&OS=DN%2F20070139247&RS=DN%2F20070139247
SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUITE WARS
stopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT WEAPONS for QUIET WARS.pdf
5G AIR GANG STALKING
worldtruthvideos.org/watch/strange-planes-flying-illegally-low-over-homes-in-lake-wales_GysMpcxHEYghPMf.html
MORE 5G AIR STALKING
worldtruthvideos.org/watch/100-proof-of-nhs-masonic-air-gang-stalking-footage-is-steady-when-needed_YjcjkXpkbMVIFzI.html
NPAS AR GANG STALERS
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/3gZrguF
MORE GANG STALKING
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/kfP5zEc
NORTHUMBRIA POLICE COMPLICIT IN GENOCIDE
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/623dcf94-effb-4597-b1c4-ac00aa28200f
DIRECT ENERGY WEAPONS BLAST
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/direct-energy-weapons-blast-20m-alt-prohibited-airspace-still-image-same_NB3PjHEH5pcv6j2.html
COVID-19 Bioweapon,
5G Energy Weapon,
Chemtrail Chemical Weapon
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=9709
TERRORISM
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/3gZrguF
(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)
5G GENOCIDE/ ZOG DEMOCIDE
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/rabbi-amnon-yitzchak-5g-death-surveillance-cities-no-private-ownership-communism_RO4nfr1p8VGbUZK.html
NPAS AIR STALKING
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/national-police-air-services-sky-demons_6Oaxp6WRPoqcyZM.html
NPAS TERRORISTS
https://www.goyimtv.tv/v/1648862796/NATIONAL-POLICE-AIR-SERVICES
G-AYAW COMES UP BEHIND ME SWOOPING DOWN GRUADUALLY , NEARLY STALLING SPEED VERY QUITE, WHEN RIGHT ABOVE PERP REVS ENGINE TO MAX , G-AWOT AND G-BNOM ( JAMES HOWARD SANDHAM) GREET ME WHEN I STEP OFF BUS. G-AYAW OVERHEAD 20M ALT, 130MPH PROHIBITED AIRSPACE REGENT CENTRE UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7535.
G-AYAW AND G- BNOM HAVE NEARLLY CRASHED INTO MY HOME MANY TIMES NOT VISIBLE ON flightradar24!!
Terrorism: The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians
BOJO IS FINISHED
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/Q3lFMUA
https://www.britishconstitutiongroup.com/
It appears that the heads of the Police, Military, Politicians, Public Servants, media, religions, corporations and banks worldwide unfortunately may still currently support the nefarious corporate banking authoritarian 5g'SMART'/DIGITAL, depopulation, track and trace surveillance agendas and AI trans-human GMO Reset and the treacherous EU Military Unification that is being secretly and treasonously pushed through.
This is the Cold War
https://www.brighteon.com/a698f863-02c0-46bc-9dd3-f5e2d8c85812
This is a fine example of masonic air gang stalking paedophiles at work
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/9d27444a-26b8-4447-92e2-80c020fe6c7a
torturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.
Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.
NPAS BLASTING ME WITH MICROWAVES (UNITED STATES PATENT APPLICATION 20070139247 )
appft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PG01&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.html&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1="20070139247".PGNR.&OS=DN%2F20070139247&RS=DN%2F20070139247
SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUITE WARS
stopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT WEAPONS for QUIET WARS.pdf
5G AIR GANG STALKING
worldtruthvideos.org/watch/strange-planes-flying-illegally-low-over-homes-in-lake-wales_GysMpcxHEYghPMf.html
MORE 5G AIR STALKING
worldtruthvideos.org/watch/100-proof-of-nhs-masonic-air-gang-stalking-footage-is-steady-when-needed_YjcjkXpkbMVIFzI.html
NPAS AR GANG STALERS
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/3gZrguF
MORE GANG STALKING
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/kfP5zEc
NORTHUMBRIA POLICE COMPLICIT IN GENOCIDE
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/623dcf94-effb-4597-b1c4-ac00aa28200f
DIRECT ENERGY WEAPONS BLAST
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/direct-energy-weapons-blast-20m-alt-prohibited-airspace-still-image-same_NB3PjHEH5pcv6j2.html
COVID-19 Bioweapon,
5G Energy Weapon,
Chemtrail Chemical Weapon
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=9709
TERRORISM
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/3gZrguF
(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)
5G GENOCIDE/ ZOG DEMOCIDE
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/rabbi-amnon-yitzchak-5g-death-surveillance-cities-no-private-ownership-communism_RO4nfr1p8VGbUZK.html
NPAS AIR STALKING
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/national-police-air-services-sky-demons_6Oaxp6WRPoqcyZM.html
NPAS TERRORISTS
https://www.goyimtv.tv/v/1648862796/NATIONAL-POLICE-AIR-SERVICES
Keywords
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