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2) The Ultimate History Lesson: A Weekend with John Taylor Gatto (Hour 2 of 5)
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38 views • April 26, 2020
http://www.TheUltimateHistoryLesson.com (notes, transcript, links, and more)
http://www.JohnTaylorGatto.com (all of John's books, and current projects)
http://www.PeaceRevolution.org (episodes 041-045 cover The Ultimate History Lesson + Analysis)
http://www.TragedyandHope.com (an online community which provides educational media by independent producers)
HOUR 2 OUTLINE:
1. The Ominous Continuity. Fichte, Spinoza, Calvin and Plato. "The Republic" and "The Laws." The danger of ordinary people. Charles Darwin and "The Descent of Man", "On the Origin of the Species by Means of Natural Selection, or The Preservation of the Favored Races" "The hopeless Irish." The influence of Thomas Malthus. "The Book of Common Prayer" and the "Homily of Obedience". Wedgewood Pottery. (00:25-8:57)
2. Francis Galton and the "Galton Clubs." The so-called "Menace" to the human race and the way to render them harmless. Eugenics, Population control and the breeding of the "biologically advanced." The Emergence of the majority of Private Schools post "Descent of Man". "Fitter Family Competitions" and the reinforcement of Darwinian and earlier philosophies. "Natures Work or the Lords Work" (8:57-14:15)
3. Wilhelm Wundt and the Prussian Ph.D. University of Berlin and Leipzig. Edward Everett as the first American Ph.D. Clout and the ticket to intellectual management. The Japanese "Prussian" Constitution. (14:15-16:45)
4. The "domination of ideas" and connecting the dots. "Not a good way to get tenure." The lineage of insights. (16:46-18:19)
5. Irrationality and the Utopian ideals. Adam Smith and the "Wealth of Nations." William Playfair and the so-called destruction of the social order if everyone knew they were capable of intellectual development. "Liberal" is not a dirty word. (18:20-22:50)
6. Adolf Hitler and "Mein Kampf." Ivy Lee, Bernays and Propaganda. (22:50-23:48)
7. Teaching 5 classes the same material. Discarding the assigned curriculum and exercising your "mental muscles." Equality across social classes. Predestination, Moby Dick and Gregory Smith's lesson for the teacher. Active mentalities behind the street idiom. Taking kids seriously. Jamal Watson and doing comic books right. (23:49- 32:49)
8. The nationally known Assassination's expert that flunked out of Cornell. "Inquest: The Warren Commission and the Establishment of Truth" and "The Rise and Fall of Diamonds: Shattering of a Brilliant Illusion. " DeBeers Diamond Mines and "worthless" diamonds. "News from Nowhere: Television and the News". (33:38-36:25)
9. Shaking beliefs, the known universe and seeing the destructive disconnected narratives. The moral and ethical break. Medicine and Nutrition. The closed universe of education and "one hand washing the other." Shakespeare for 8th Graders. The myth of the "dumb class." Experts inventing problems. (36:25-40:40)
10. Innate, infinite potential. Apprenticeship, skill building and biological imitation leading to selection. Richard Branson finds his way home and drops out of high school. Independent livelihood. The rationale of corporations and political control. GM and the fast track of finance. (40:40-46:19)
11. Walkabout as a rite of passage. Fragmenting and compartmentalizing education. Striking out so history won't repeat itself. "The bad things done in school have been intellectually justified." The definition of marketing as "overcoming sales resistance." (46:19-49:57)
12. Leveraging the opinion makers. Andrew Carnegie (the Atheist) and Organ donations. Carnegie and Rockefeller Pensions for Teachers. Carnegie Credit Systems. The Religion of Leverage and planning the future of Cities and Nations. The Chautauqua and the leveraging travelling Christian Ministers. Harpers Methodists and Rockefeller Baptists. The forty kinds of Baptist "one small fragment of Baptists that is like Episcopalian." The Quaker transformation from pious, humble people to the most powerful small sect in the country." 100,000 Quakers and two American Presidents. (49:58-54:31)
13. You can't think clearly without the data. "How to spin a local authority into your scheme and let him do the work." The paycheck dependent managers and those that listen to the tom-toms. Schools in 1905 vs. today. (54:32- 56:54)
14. Frederick Gates, Rockefeller Labor disputes and the idea Philanthropic "altruism." Private corporate foundations and American schooling. Congressional investigation of Walsh and Reece and how the foundations use leverage to control the curriculum, the testing systems and the public perception. Rockefeller, Carnegie and Ford dividing responsibility. The White House conferences that homogenize public opinion. Ford and the Psychological output of schooling. Carnegie and Rockefeller and Globalization of ideas. Advertising, marketing and media. (56:54-100:50)
END TAPE -- "The Mechanics of how it's done." (100:50-101:24)
http://www.JohnTaylorGatto.com (all of John's books, and current projects)
http://www.PeaceRevolution.org (episodes 041-045 cover The Ultimate History Lesson + Analysis)
http://www.TragedyandHope.com (an online community which provides educational media by independent producers)
HOUR 2 OUTLINE:
1. The Ominous Continuity. Fichte, Spinoza, Calvin and Plato. "The Republic" and "The Laws." The danger of ordinary people. Charles Darwin and "The Descent of Man", "On the Origin of the Species by Means of Natural Selection, or The Preservation of the Favored Races" "The hopeless Irish." The influence of Thomas Malthus. "The Book of Common Prayer" and the "Homily of Obedience". Wedgewood Pottery. (00:25-8:57)
2. Francis Galton and the "Galton Clubs." The so-called "Menace" to the human race and the way to render them harmless. Eugenics, Population control and the breeding of the "biologically advanced." The Emergence of the majority of Private Schools post "Descent of Man". "Fitter Family Competitions" and the reinforcement of Darwinian and earlier philosophies. "Natures Work or the Lords Work" (8:57-14:15)
3. Wilhelm Wundt and the Prussian Ph.D. University of Berlin and Leipzig. Edward Everett as the first American Ph.D. Clout and the ticket to intellectual management. The Japanese "Prussian" Constitution. (14:15-16:45)
4. The "domination of ideas" and connecting the dots. "Not a good way to get tenure." The lineage of insights. (16:46-18:19)
5. Irrationality and the Utopian ideals. Adam Smith and the "Wealth of Nations." William Playfair and the so-called destruction of the social order if everyone knew they were capable of intellectual development. "Liberal" is not a dirty word. (18:20-22:50)
6. Adolf Hitler and "Mein Kampf." Ivy Lee, Bernays and Propaganda. (22:50-23:48)
7. Teaching 5 classes the same material. Discarding the assigned curriculum and exercising your "mental muscles." Equality across social classes. Predestination, Moby Dick and Gregory Smith's lesson for the teacher. Active mentalities behind the street idiom. Taking kids seriously. Jamal Watson and doing comic books right. (23:49- 32:49)
8. The nationally known Assassination's expert that flunked out of Cornell. "Inquest: The Warren Commission and the Establishment of Truth" and "The Rise and Fall of Diamonds: Shattering of a Brilliant Illusion. " DeBeers Diamond Mines and "worthless" diamonds. "News from Nowhere: Television and the News". (33:38-36:25)
9. Shaking beliefs, the known universe and seeing the destructive disconnected narratives. The moral and ethical break. Medicine and Nutrition. The closed universe of education and "one hand washing the other." Shakespeare for 8th Graders. The myth of the "dumb class." Experts inventing problems. (36:25-40:40)
10. Innate, infinite potential. Apprenticeship, skill building and biological imitation leading to selection. Richard Branson finds his way home and drops out of high school. Independent livelihood. The rationale of corporations and political control. GM and the fast track of finance. (40:40-46:19)
11. Walkabout as a rite of passage. Fragmenting and compartmentalizing education. Striking out so history won't repeat itself. "The bad things done in school have been intellectually justified." The definition of marketing as "overcoming sales resistance." (46:19-49:57)
12. Leveraging the opinion makers. Andrew Carnegie (the Atheist) and Organ donations. Carnegie and Rockefeller Pensions for Teachers. Carnegie Credit Systems. The Religion of Leverage and planning the future of Cities and Nations. The Chautauqua and the leveraging travelling Christian Ministers. Harpers Methodists and Rockefeller Baptists. The forty kinds of Baptist "one small fragment of Baptists that is like Episcopalian." The Quaker transformation from pious, humble people to the most powerful small sect in the country." 100,000 Quakers and two American Presidents. (49:58-54:31)
13. You can't think clearly without the data. "How to spin a local authority into your scheme and let him do the work." The paycheck dependent managers and those that listen to the tom-toms. Schools in 1905 vs. today. (54:32- 56:54)
14. Frederick Gates, Rockefeller Labor disputes and the idea Philanthropic "altruism." Private corporate foundations and American schooling. Congressional investigation of Walsh and Reece and how the foundations use leverage to control the curriculum, the testing systems and the public perception. Rockefeller, Carnegie and Ford dividing responsibility. The White House conferences that homogenize public opinion. Ford and the Psychological output of schooling. Carnegie and Rockefeller and Globalization of ideas. Advertising, marketing and media. (56:54-100:50)
END TAPE -- "The Mechanics of how it's done." (100:50-101:24)
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