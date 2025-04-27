© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #436
1. 6:46 CNN gets massive egg on their face when they attack The Manosphere
2. 32:40 Canadian party leaders debate. It doesn’t go well for Carney
3. 1:10:51 Karmelo Anthony circus gets worse
4. 1:33:52 Donald Trump pulls the pin on Harvard’s government funding
5. 2:11:16 UK Supreme Court Rules that men are not women
6. 2:29:28 Leftists and Democrats double down on the Kilmar Abrego Garcia situation
YouTube for Rumble Patreon Link
https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation
Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee, please subscribe there as well https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8
Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble
https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5
https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed
https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.minds.com/Neroke https://gab.ai/Neroke5
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive
https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts