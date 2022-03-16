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Behold a WHITE Horse.. The (Bow) SOLVED the BREEDING Riddle,,, Sat = DOWN - KATA ...Game OVER!!
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189 views • March 16, 2022
I was Looking at the Scripture and then it Exploded ,,,,,LOLOL
Revelation 6:2 "And I saw, and behold a white horse: and he that sat on him had a bow; and a crown was given unto him: and he went forth conquering, and to conquer."
Matthew 13:30 "Let both grow together until the harvest: and in the time of harvest I will say to the reapers, Gather ye together first the tares, and bind them in bundles to burn them: but gather the wheat into my barn."
video by Jonathan Kleck
All glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ
Learn how to become born again: https://www.brighteon.com/10927d90-cd7f-405b-9523-d4997787d955
Revelation 6:2 "And I saw, and behold a white horse: and he that sat on him had a bow; and a crown was given unto him: and he went forth conquering, and to conquer."
Matthew 13:30 "Let both grow together until the harvest: and in the time of harvest I will say to the reapers, Gather ye together first the tares, and bind them in bundles to burn them: but gather the wheat into my barn."
video by Jonathan Kleck
All glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ
Learn how to become born again: https://www.brighteon.com/10927d90-cd7f-405b-9523-d4997787d955
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