💥🇺🇦Counteroffensive in Kupyansk: The Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to establish crossings to break through to the city and unblock their encircled troops

▪️National Guard militants and the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Nechvolodovka and Petrovka, using special equipment, tried to break through to the Oskol River to restore the destroyed crossing and unblock their encircled units.

▪️Guardsmen of the 68th Division of the "West" troop group continue to repel the "counteroffensive" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine units attempting to break through with equipment from Petrovka towards the blocked troops in the Kupyansk area of Kharkiv region; Russian fighters continue to clear the city itself.

▪️Pilots of the 68th Motorized Rifle Division prevent the enemy from approaching the city and destroy all equipment on the approaches.

⚡️Two Majors #Summary as of the morning of November 15, 2025

▪️ At night, the Russian Armed Forces struck the Odessa region. A concentrated "Geranium" raid was carried out on Dnipropetrovsk, with fire and heavy smoke at the impact sites. "A bunch of 'Geraniums'," the city residents describe the night, mentioning multiple secondary detonations.

▪️ The AFU attacked the refinery in Ryazan, with footage of the fire circulating online. Before midnight, the Russian MoD reported the destruction of drones over Crimea, Belgorod, Bryansk, and Voronezh regions.

▪️ Fierce fighting continues on the Sumy front. The "North" group reports tactical successes. The AFU conducted two unsuccessful counterattacks, and two more were thwarted by comprehensive fire strikes during their advance. On the Tetkinsky and Glushkovsky sectors, our artillery and FPV units targeted the AFU near Ryzhevka and Pavlovka.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, Nazi scum intensively shell civilians. In Grayvoron, an enemy FPV drone struck a vehicle, killing a man on the spot from his wounds. Another civilian was injured in a separate strike there. In the village of Yasnye Zori, a man was killed by an enemy drone strike on a vehicle. In Oktyabrsky, a civilian car driver was wounded. In the Bochanka hamlet, a drone attack on a moving vehicle injured a married couple. In Volchya Alexandrovka, a man was injured by an FPV drone detonation. Throughout the day, many settlements in the region were hit, with consequences on the ground.

▪️ In Volchansk Kharkov region, the "North" group continues to advance. Significant progress on the Khatne sector of the front. Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces, TOC-1A units, and artillery are intensively operating on all front sectors. In the forest near Synelnykove, our forces are moving deeper in, capturing enemy strongpoints after battles.

▪️ In Kupiansk, the AFU claim a counterattack in the city center. In fact, there are mutual aggressive information battle between "Goyda" and "Peremoga," complicating understanding of the situation on the ground. Footage from objective control meanwhile indicates an attempt by the AFU near the settlements of Nechvolodovka and Petrovka to reach the Oskol River to restore a destroyed crossing and unblock their encircled units. The "West" group repels Ukrainian attacks trying to break through from Petrovka towards the blocked troops near Kupiansk in the Kharkov region.

▪️ At Seversk, Russian forces are advancing through Dronovka. Enemy military channels are confused by the situation, as the Kiev regime long denied our troops' advances and now the Ukrainian information space is "catching up" with the Russian Armed Forces' progress, which looks to residents of the former Ukrainian SSR almost like a "front collapse."

▪️ On the Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) front, the Russian Army is storming the built-up area of Myrnohrad, with good news from the eastern part of the city over the past day. North of there, the AFU counterattack at the base of the former "Dobropillia salient."

▪️ In the east of the Zaporozhye region, the "East" group is breaking through to Huliaipole. Northward in the Dnipropetrovsk region, our forces have taken Orestopol and occupied two defensive areas measuring two and a half by one and a half and two by two kilometers. Offensive actions by the Russian Army are ongoing near Danylivka, Nechaivka, and Ravnopillya.

▪️ From the Zaporozhye front, there are separate reports of Russian Armed Forces' success in Stepnohorsk, with advances resulting from bloody battles. Fighting continues for Prymorsk.

▪️ In the Kherson region, AFU strikes in Novovladimirovka and Chulakovka wounded two men. Power lines were damaged in Kakhovka and Rubanovka. Fourteen settlements—almost 15,000 people—were temporarily left without electricity. The enemy shelled residential areas in Oleshky, Nova Kakhovka, Velyka Lepetykha, Hola Prystan, Dnipryany, Kazachyi Lageri, Korsunka, and Solontsi, the governor reports.