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Lience & Scimagination
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148 views • August 19, 2021
Scientism- The murderous psychopathy religion of science fiction make-believe spell-speak magic (not based on observation, scientific method, experimentation, testing or fact). How are today’s top “scientists,” influencers and politicians the befuddled high priests and ass-puppet accessories to high crimes against humanity by principalities of satanic powers in high places. Added more interesting images I found for this newest version. Introduction to the big-two deceptions that allow brain-sick loser exhuman parasites and their Raphaim overlords to hold dominion over humanity that, if seen, they instantly lose all power. Hint: Nothing isn't everything. And who's the guy who made "star" a verb. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073Q3L38M
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Science, scientism, paradigm, belief, religion, sun, global, aerospace, engineering, physics, astrophysics, archaeology, astronomy, architecture, robotics, AI, CGI, space, DNA, evolution, theory, Darwin, chemistry, biological, molecular, cellular, nuclear, quantum, stars, big bang, singularity, properties, natural, laws, thermodynamics, aliens, extraterrestrial, UFO, psychology, psychopaths, mudflood, giants, roman, gothic, pyramids, megalith, amino, proteins, words, language, code, origins, Bible, cosmology, soul, ET, education, life, inspiration, power, learning, writing, mindfulness,
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