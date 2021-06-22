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Former FBI Officials Call For Investigation Of Anyone Who Commented With People In D.C. On January 6th
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100 views • June 22, 2021
EX FBI and Current lawmakers are going to bat on behalf of the lies peddled by the FBI, and ALEX and Owen breaks down their deceptions.
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