PG Christ is King, Jesus: Love Your Great Grandparents, MAGA Million March

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But before they got here Martin Luther hung is 95 thesis in 1517. It convicted the leadership, the Catholic Church of Crimes. From this Martin Luther set out to put forth the Bible in Common Language so these evil people could no longer deceive the multiple, setting themselves up as Kings. Jesus Christ is the only King. Men must put their Faith in the Words of God and the Bible to know the right thing to do...To know right and wrong...To know good morals, etc.
Owning land. Having their own farms and they were no man's servant, peasant, or slave but all men were born free by Jesus Christ.
My great great grandfathers fought wars for years in Europe against those who would impose themselves on others in order to steal their freedoms. They fought Wars against the Catholic Church the Pope and against the "Rulers or Land Owners" for over 100 years million men died in these wars. My ancestors came from Europe where there is always the same war. Evil men wanting to have slaves. Lazy men who do not want to do their own work.
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American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ
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