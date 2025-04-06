Life in El Salvador: Chivo Pets, Finding Meds, Highway Construction & Public School

🚀 Weekly Update: Big News on Our Fundraiser & Life in El Salvador! 🚀

Hola amigos! 🇸🇻 This week has been BUSY! In this video, I’ll give you an update on our public school fundraiser and shout out our amazing donors. We’re making incredible progress toward our $10,000 goal! 🎉

Here's what else we cover in today’s update:

✅ Furniture shopping – Finding the right custom-built pieces and avoiding quality issues

✅ Finding my asthma medication – The struggle and success of tracking it down in El Salvador

✅ Chivo Pets visit – What happened when I took my cat to the vet

✅ Highway construction update – Roadwork progress & how it affects our school commute

✅ Teaching English at a local school – My first day and how the students reacted!

✅ Public school experience – How my kids are adapting & our approach to their education

✅ Banking in El Salvador – Opening an account and dealing with wire transfer rules

💙 Support Our Fundraiser! 💙

We’re raising $10,000 to help improve local public school conditions. If you’d like to contribute, you can donate via:

🔗 GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/El-Salvador-school-parking

🔗 Blink Wallet & Bitcoin Lightning payments available

If you want to donate with lightning, I set up a new wallet just for this, please use

https://pay.blink.sv/Charity_Hagenaars

