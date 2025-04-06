BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Life in El Salvador: Chivo Pets, Finding Meds, Highway Construction & Public School
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
11 views • 4 weeks ago

🚀 Weekly Update: Big News on Our Fundraiser & Life in El Salvador! 🚀

Hola amigos! 🇸🇻 This week has been BUSY! In this video, I’ll give you an update on our public school fundraiser and shout out our amazing donors. We’re making incredible progress toward our $10,000 goal! 🎉

Here's what else we cover in today’s update:

 ✅ Furniture shopping – Finding the right custom-built pieces and avoiding quality issues

 ✅ Finding my asthma medication – The struggle and success of tracking it down in El Salvador

 ✅ Chivo Pets visit – What happened when I took my cat to the vet

 ✅ Highway construction update – Roadwork progress & how it affects our school commute

 ✅ Teaching English at a local school – My first day and how the students reacted!

 ✅ Public school experience – How my kids are adapting & our approach to their education

 ✅ Banking in El Salvador – Opening an account and dealing with wire transfer rules

💙 Support Our Fundraiser! 💙

 We’re raising $10,000 to help improve local public school conditions. If you’d like to contribute, you can donate via:

 🔗 GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/El-Salvador-school-parking

 🔗 Blink Wallet & Bitcoin Lightning payments available

If you want to donate with lightning, I set up a new wallet just for this, please use

https://pay.blink.sv/Charity_Hagenaars

🎥 Watch Next:

 📌 Why I Went to a Public Health Clinic in El Salvador → https://youtu.be/ojbm2KhJwbQ



👉 Subscribe for more updates on life in El Salvador! Don’t forget to like, comment, and share your thoughts below. Have any questions? Drop them in the comments or email me at [email protected].


Keywords
donationsfundraisercommunity supportgivesendgoexpat lifelife updatecanadian expatsfamily life abroadel salvador travelfundraising for schoolspublic school el salvadorkids in public schoollife in central americaexpat experiencesexpat challengesteaching english abroadchivo petsfurniture shoppingasthma medication abroadhighway constructionel salvador bankingmosquito preventionadjusting to life abroadweekly vloglearning spanish immersion
Chapters

00:00Introduction

01:56Fundraiser Update

04:25Asthma Meds

06:16Dollar City finds

06:37Highway Construction

08:13Vidri’s finds

08:56Chivo Pets

12:13Visitors

15:05Why was I at school on Saturday

17:44Kids 4th week of school

21:07Banking update

