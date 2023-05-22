https://gettr.com/post/p2hmmeg6299
0520 Nicole on Warroom with Steve Bannon
Nicole讲述王岐山，海航，和FBI现任局长Christopher Wray的关联。
Nicole talked about Wang Qishan, HNA, and the current FBI Director Christopher Wray.
