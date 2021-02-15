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The Founders Were Students of History, Not Prophets
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10 views • February 15, 2021
While many warnings from the founding generation might seem prophetic today - they were usually based on an intense study of history and human nature. On this episode, some of the best predictions/warnings, an overview of what the Founders studied, and quotes from federalists and anti-federalists that we should pay close attention to today.
Path to Liberty: February 15, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Path to Liberty: February 15, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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