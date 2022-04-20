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How To Get the Most out of your existing Solar Power setup. #BattleBornBatteries #Merlinsolar #RFB
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52 views • April 20, 2022
This video will show you how to expand your existing Solar panel setup to allow you twice the output. Using Merlin Solar panels tied to red arc BCDC1250 ending at my twin Battleborn 100AH Lipo batteries.
4thDsolar Merlin Solar panels https://4thdsolar.com/collections/sol...
Amazon list of tools etc used: https://www.amazon.com/shop/jailbreak...
JailBreak On Instagram https://www.instagram.com/jailbreak_o...
@00:00 START
@01:18 INTRO
@02:18 SKIP INTRO
RFB 3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTazbVtE6SyhK-VQXrtmvQ?pbjreload=102
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
4thDsolar Merlin Solar panels https://4thdsolar.com/collections/sol...
Amazon list of tools etc used: https://www.amazon.com/shop/jailbreak...
JailBreak On Instagram https://www.instagram.com/jailbreak_o...
@00:00 START
@01:18 INTRO
@02:18 SKIP INTRO
RFB 3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbTazbVtE6SyhK-VQXrtmvQ?pbjreload=102
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
Keywords
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