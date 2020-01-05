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05/01/20 #TREASON: NAIAD/Fauci Sued, Trump EO, CGI Tracer Army #FlynnDragnet
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387 views • May 01, 2020
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May 1, 2020: Trump signed 2 strategic EO’s yesterday. The 1st will help protect the elderly from further murderous abuse in the CeeVee WAR. The 2nd, Executive Order On Ordering Selected Reserve of The Armed Forces to Active Duty, calls augmenting the regular Armed Forces for 365 days for operation “Enhanced Department of defense Counternarcotic Operation in the Western Hemisphere...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
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You can still catch THE TRUTH ABOUT VACCINES final episode replay today!
https://www.thetruthaboutvaccines.com
PLEASE watch the new Project Veritas video VERIFYING “CV-deaths-for-federal-money” mass murder and fraud in Cuomo’s NYC!! $12 Billion awarded to 395 hospitals today!
Https://www.projectveritas.com
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/sena...
https://nlpc.org/2020/04/28/nlpc-seek...
https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews...
PLEASE watch the incredible video by Dr. Judy Mikovits, renowned molecular biologist, exposing the 40 decades of death and corruption by Anthony Fa_ci:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgnBl...
PLEASE watch the video of Bill Clinton, Cuomo, Newsome, Dahl on CGI University (yea right!) livestream saying they want a CV Youth Army for contact tracing and DNA collection:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5eaae93...
https://thevaccinereaction.org/2020/0...
Thanks so much for watching and for supporting YAFTV!! YOU ARE FREE!
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Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
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Pray together on the 6pm Prayer Wave wherever you are on the planet to defeat the Prison Planet Cabal and for Liberty for all of Humanity!
PayPal: [email protected] thankyou
YOU ARE FREE !!
87.4K subscribers
May 1, 2020: Trump signed 2 strategic EO’s yesterday. The 1st will help protect the elderly from further murderous abuse in the CeeVee WAR. The 2nd, Executive Order On Ordering Selected Reserve of The Armed Forces to Active Duty, calls augmenting the regular Armed Forces for 365 days for operation “Enhanced Department of defense Counternarcotic Operation in the Western Hemisphere...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
Beat the YT censorship, subscribe to YAFTV on Brighteon!
http://brighteon.com/channel/youarefr...
You can still catch THE TRUTH ABOUT VACCINES final episode replay today!
https://www.thetruthaboutvaccines.com
PLEASE watch the new Project Veritas video VERIFYING “CV-deaths-for-federal-money” mass murder and fraud in Cuomo’s NYC!! $12 Billion awarded to 395 hospitals today!
Https://www.projectveritas.com
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/sena...
https://nlpc.org/2020/04/28/nlpc-seek...
https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews...
PLEASE watch the incredible video by Dr. Judy Mikovits, renowned molecular biologist, exposing the 40 decades of death and corruption by Anthony Fa_ci:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgnBl...
PLEASE watch the video of Bill Clinton, Cuomo, Newsome, Dahl on CGI University (yea right!) livestream saying they want a CV Youth Army for contact tracing and DNA collection:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5eaae93...
https://thevaccinereaction.org/2020/0...
Thanks so much for watching and for supporting YAFTV!! YOU ARE FREE!
Https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the 20% discount link and code for Tetrogen are sent to you instantly.
Link: Https://www.tetrogenusa.com/?affid=3355
10% Discount Code: free_10off
Pray together on the 6pm Prayer Wave wherever you are on the planet to defeat the Prison Planet Cabal and for Liberty for all of Humanity!
PayPal: [email protected] thankyou
YOU ARE FREE !!
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