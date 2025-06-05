Oh Yeah The End is Not Near You Say 05/06/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The U.S. Government has built a $21 Trillion Underground City only for the Wealthy and Powerful to live if a “Near-Extinction Event” Occurs. 170 Underground bases are all connected by a big transportation network. Today Pastor Stan explains how this correlates to Bible Prophecy.
00:00Intro
01:07$21 Trillion Underground City
06:34Relating to Bible Prophecy
17:51Jesus Returning
20:42Dollar Down
