Oh Yeah The End is Not Near You Say 05/06/2025

The U.S. Government has built a $21 Trillion Underground City only for the Wealthy and Powerful to live if a “Near-Extinction Event” Occurs. 170 Underground bases are all connected by a big transportation network. Today Pastor Stan explains how this correlates to Bible Prophecy.





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support