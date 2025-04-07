Klaus Exits Now END The WEF

Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum, announced that he would begin the process of stepping down as chair of its board of trustees, a role he held since establishing the organization in 1971, with the transition expected to conclude by January 2027.

This decision follows a tumultuous period for the WEF, his departure signals the collapse of his technocratic globalist vision, which arrogantly sought to impose centralized control under the guise of progress of the UN's Agenda and a global technocracy, through initiatives like the "Great Reset." Furthermore, the WEF should be shut down and its influential members, comprising global elites, corporate leaders, and politicians, should be prosecuted for subverting democratic governance and their roles in the global Covid vaccine rollout. Their hubris of pushing authoritarian policies, and fostering a culture of unaccountable power that prioritized elite interests over public welfare should be utterly destroyed.