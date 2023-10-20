Biden Debuts New Chin (Half Reptilian) Read Below

Gustel ::: Biden Is Half Reptilian Same as Giants 4033 B.C Time of The Noah Flood : 4033 B.C Real Time of the Noah Flood Water Came Out of The Earth Same Place where Atlantis Main Land Was , Atlantis 1/3 Escape Earth to Aldebaran Where They Found New Planet New Atlantis: Atlantis IS Children Able Son of Adam & Eve about 18000 B.C REAL TIME : Adam & Eve was Created about 19000 B.C

