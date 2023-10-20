Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Biden Debuts New Chin (Half Reptilian) Read Below
channel image
Gustel Nobell
172 Subscribers
241 views
Published 14 hours ago

Gustel ::: Biden Is Half Reptilian Same as Giants 4033 B.C Time of The Noah Flood : 4033 B.C Real Time of the Noah Flood Water Came Out of The Earth Same Place where Atlantis Main Land Was , Atlantis 1/3 Escape Earth to Aldebaran Where They Found New Planet New Atlantis: Atlantis IS Children Able Son of Adam & Eve about 18000 B.C REAL TIME : Adam & Eve was Created about 19000 B.C

Keywords
alienufostalinnazidavid ickedollarcommunistreptilianinvaderszelenskyklaus schwab

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket