NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 03/27/2023

A new School Shooting in Nashville, will undoubedly have the liberal Left in this nation calamoring for more gun control legislation. When if they would just follow the laws on the books and not ignore them....the gun violence would come to a screaching halt for Consquences will return, and America will be the great nation it was again. Vote all the leftist morons out of office to do this.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.