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By faith Enoch was translated that he should not see death:
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10 views • March 14, 2022
Excellent Message on the Pre-Trib Rapture Delusion & The True Translating or RAPTURE of The Saint's of God At The Exact Precise Time !!!
At The Coming of The Lord Jesus The Christ. Praise The Lord ~ Even so Come Lord Jesus !!! Be Blessed & Encouraged brothers & sisters is Our Prayer always.
Revelation 1:7 Behold, he cometh with clouds; and every eye shall see him, and they also which pierced him:
And all kindreds of the earth shall wail because of him. Even so, Amen.
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
At The Coming of The Lord Jesus The Christ. Praise The Lord ~ Even so Come Lord Jesus !!! Be Blessed & Encouraged brothers & sisters is Our Prayer always.
Revelation 1:7 Behold, he cometh with clouds; and every eye shall see him, and they also which pierced him:
And all kindreds of the earth shall wail because of him. Even so, Amen.
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
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