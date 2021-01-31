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JANUARY 20TH 2021 HOW THE PEOPLE FIGHT BACK LAWFULLY
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140 views • January 31, 2021
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.
This stream is for my fellow man and woman to learn some powerful foundational truths in law [common].
Now is the time the people must rise up and put an end to all the lies and deceit destroying mankind.
We don't need Donald Trump or another other man or woman to get this done... we just need to give the people truth.
God Bless and God Speed.
A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
- BRIGHTEON (main channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
- BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
- RUMBLE (Live streams & foundational knowledge videos only):
www.rumble.com/c/awarriorcalls
- YOUTUBE (pandemic videos not on this site as it is censored ):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.
This stream is for my fellow man and woman to learn some powerful foundational truths in law [common].
Now is the time the people must rise up and put an end to all the lies and deceit destroying mankind.
We don't need Donald Trump or another other man or woman to get this done... we just need to give the people truth.
God Bless and God Speed.
A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:
LIVE STREAMS Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls/playlists?page=1
- BRIGHTEON (main channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
- BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
- RUMBLE (Live streams & foundational knowledge videos only):
www.rumble.com/c/awarriorcalls
- YOUTUBE (pandemic videos not on this site as it is censored ):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w
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