Former Lt Col Space Force Commander Matt Lohmeier testifies on DEI practices in Military

Witness says he was FIRED for pointing out the illegality and divisiveness of DEI.





“My name is Matt Lohmeier, and I’m an Air Force Academy graduate, former F15C fighter pilot, and was a Lieutenant Colonel and commander in the Space Force.





“In 2021, I was fired from my command for writing a book trying to reverse the trend of the overt politization of the Uniformed Services.





“Specifically, I criticized the military’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) trainings, which, at my own base, were illegally occurring despite an executive order from the commander-in-chief.





“I watched DEI trainings divide our troops ideologically and, in some cases, sow the seeds of animosity towards the very country they had sworn an oath to defend.”





