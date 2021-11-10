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It's About To Hit The Fan! 12-Year-Olds Dying After COVID Shots
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384 views • November 10, 2021
As Pfizer has been given the green light by our corrupt federal government's unconstitutional Food and Drug Administration to give experimental COVID shots to children 5-11, we're discovering children 12 years of age are dying and being seriously injured from those deadly poisons. What's coming next is going to be weeping and wailing and gnashing of teeth when parents start losing their children to this lie in droves, and the aftermath of their anger will be directed towards those peddling it.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/its-about-to-hit-the-fan-12-year-olds-dying-after-covid-shots-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/its-about-to-hit-the-fan-12-year-olds-dying-after-covid-shots-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
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Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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