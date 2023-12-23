INFORMATIONAL HYGEINE

Ive gotten a couple emails indicating I may be being misunderstood. And as a content creator, I just have to be accountable as possible as to what I'm about and make sure that's the message I'm spreading. I'm not anti government. That's never been my thing. I dont like bad guys, I love my country, I like being free and my own volitions, etc, etc,... And I have no issue at all with the US government as described in our US constitution. I want to restore the government, not destroy it. Hit meeeee! [email protected]