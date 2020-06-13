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PEDOGATE 2020 PT.II - Tom Hanx (NEW INFO)GATE 2020 PT.II - Tom Hanx (NEW INFO)
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65 views • June 13, 2020
I haven't found part I yet and I'll post it when I find it, but for now it appears it was scrubbed and I think if what you see in this Part II version is any indicator, it would be no wonder.
I post these here for public awareness of this horrid thing and those connected with it.
As a father and grandfather, I find the subject of Child Porn and Child trafficking most heinous. I pray for the release of all subjugated children and the rapid capture, trial and execution of any and all 'subhumans' found connected with and participating in these horrid grotesque activities.
I post these here for public awareness of this horrid thing and those connected with it.
As a father and grandfather, I find the subject of Child Porn and Child trafficking most heinous. I pray for the release of all subjugated children and the rapid capture, trial and execution of any and all 'subhumans' found connected with and participating in these horrid grotesque activities.
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