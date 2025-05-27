© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NVDA Stock Soars | Markets Rebound After Trump Delays EU Tariffs | Trade Truce Sparks Rally
NVIDIA stock (NVDA) surged today as global markets rebounded on news of a temporary trade truce between the U.S. and European Union. After former President Trump threatened sweeping 50% tariffs on EU imports, a sudden reversal on Sunday restored investor confidence—boosting S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures, and sending NVDA sharply higher.
In this video, News Plus Globe breaks down:
Why NVDA stock is climbing again
How delayed tariffs impacted global markets
What this means for tech investors ahead of the July 9 trade deadline
Broader movements in the FTSE, DAX, and CAC 40
The latest slump in Tesla's European sales
