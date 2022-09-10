Jesus to Enoch: Demons You Call “Aliens” Are Allied With the Elites to Usher In The False Messiah!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





September 10, 2022





On July 23rd, 2019, Jesus the Good Shepherd, conveyed to Enoch an urgent appeal to His flock saying:





"My children, I bring you My Peace.





Be alert and vigilant because the Illuminati Elites ruling this world already have everything planned to usher in the reign of My adversary. The demons you call “aliens” are allied with the Elites and the rulers of the world powers. It is they, the so-called extraterrestrial aliens, the ones who guide and advise through the Elites, all the rulers of the great nations.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zA_BgCNxvc8



