Kyiv Has No Plan To Keep Control Of Donbass

The entire defense system of Ukraine is crumbling in the Donbass. The Ukrainian army tattered by heavy defeats and internal strife emerging in the ranks cannot stop retreating, throwing entire units into cauldrons in an attempt to gain some time.

The Kyiv regime puts its political aspirations over military needs and strategic logic. While losing his own country, Zelensky highlights that the Russian Kursk region remains one of the priority directions.

Looking for political benefits in battles on Russian territory, Kyiv risks to lose much more. The ongoing Russian victories over one Ukrainian fortress after another bring them wide room for further maneuvers, where the Ukrainian army is hastily trying to reinforce positions in the urban areas.

In the south, the Russian victory in Velikaya Novoselka deprived Ukrainians of the strategically important stronghold and logistics hub. While securing its positions in Velikaya Novoselka and repelling Ukrainians from the settlements near Konstantinople, the Russian army has already increased pressure on the weakened Ukrainian positions on the front up to Pokrovsk. Russian forces took control of Nadezhdinka and launched an assault on Sribnoe. Advancing to the west, the Russian military threatens Ukrainian defense in Konstantinople and Pokrovsk with additional pressure from the flanks.

Pokrovsk is already surrounded from several directions. Southwest of the city Russians are rapidly expanding their bridgehead, advancing in different directions along the dominant heights from their stronghold near Kotlino. They use the same tactics that brought them victory in Ocheretino and gained the name of the “Ocheretino flower”.

The results of the battles for Toretsk and Chasov Yar are also clear. In the first stronghold, Ukrainians fiercely resist in their last positions on the outskirts. In the latter, the Ukrainian garrison is still fighting in the center and holds control of the southern district; but the pincer grip around it is still tightening. With heavy battles, the Russian army is approaching another Ukrainian fortress, the town of Konstantinovka from the north, east and south.

Several Russian groups move at once simultaneously on a wide front. Following advice of the NATO military, Ukrainians attempt to contain the advancing enemy with the prolonged urban battles but despite heavy losses in cauldrons, they retreat leaving ruins behind. There are only a few cities left to hide from the Russian offensive.

Destroying one Ukrainian stronghold after another, the Russian army is approaching the Dnepropetrovsk region. The further Russian offensive will threaten Ukrainian communications between the rear and the entire Donbass front.

The Ukrainian army has no forces left to deter attacks in all directions. The chaotic actions of the Ukrainian command, which throws reserves from one battlefield to another, suppose that Kyiv has no general plan of defense.

https://southfront.press/kyiv-has-no-plan-to-keep-control-of-donbass/