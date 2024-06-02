BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Sports Lacrosse Feat. 2024 NLL Finals presented by AXIA Time: Game 1 Recap
Presented on US Sports by CoachTube

Featured course:

Lacrosse Basics: Offensive Techniques Part 2

by Mike Leveille

https://tinyurl.com/LacrosseBasics

In this offensive lacrosse coaching course MLL attack Mike Leveille continues the course work presented in his fellow teammate Liam Banks' Offensive Techniques course. In these free lacrosse coaching videos, you will continue learning essential offensive techniques and drills that you can use to shape your offense into a force to be reckoned with.

Book this course - https://tinyurl.com/LacrosseBasics


On today's show we have a scoring machine out of West Virginia and highlights from the Buffalo Bandits impressive game one win over Albany in the NLL Championship Series. Game on indeed!


Video credits:

Hagan Windsor 2025 Lacrosse Recruiting Video

Hagan Windsor

@Hhw25

https://www.youtube.com/@Hhw25


2024 NLL Finals presented by AXIA Time: Game 1 Recap

Get Buffalo Bandits and your favorite NLL fan gear

https://tinyurl.com/BuffaloBanditsSwag

NLL | National Lacrosse League

@NLL

https://www.youtube.com/@NLL


The Coolest Sports, Talk, Music, And Fun!

US Sports Radio

https://tinyurl.com/USSportsRadioToday042224

lacrossenllussportsnetworkussportsradiolacrosse playerlacrosse coachncaa lacrosselacrosse recruit
