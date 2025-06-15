© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An Iraqi military Pantsir air defense system spotted on the border with Iran.
What do you think they will try to intercept? Israeli or Iranian missiles/drones?
Adding:
Iranian President urges Iraq to take action to prevent Israel from using its airspace.
In a phone call with his Iraqi counterpart, he warned that if Israeli aggression against Iran continues, the Iranian response will be even harsher and more decisive.