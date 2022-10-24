How to access the Court of Heaven to get your victory! Pt.16 (10-23-2022)

Teaching of the week from Word of Faith Ministries International-Miami.
Please visit our website: http://www.walkinginpower.org/ where you can access books, audio teachings, PowerPoints, and other materials available for free download. All materials are copy written and are not to be altered or used for sale or profit in anyway.
To contact, please e-mail us: [email protected]
To make a love offering, click the following link: https://walkinginpower.churchcenter.com/giving?data-open-in-church-center-modal=true
Check out our weekly podcasts on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/show/4oGCJ9121J7AMYxcldfQDp
-AND-
Apple iTunes Podcasts:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/word-of-faith-ministries-international-miami/id1586735415
#Christian #Faith #SpiritualWarfare #HolySpirit
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.