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The Not So Chosen People, Part 7-2-1: The Greeks
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1843 views • October 14, 2021
Part 7-2 "The Greeks". The first part will cover the history of the ancient Greeks and how their story intersects with the stories found in the Bible. Arab conquest was the 7th century, not the 5th.
This video is for discussion purposes only. All video and audio content belong to the respective owners and creators. I may not agree with everything with the video content.
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5JDpIfy88ekR
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/e43a1597-aaaa-4fac-9cc1-6f0f9b75bec0
This video is for discussion purposes only. All video and audio content belong to the respective owners and creators. I may not agree with everything with the video content.
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/5JDpIfy88ekR
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/e43a1597-aaaa-4fac-9cc1-6f0f9b75bec0
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