John Fetterneck - says he’s Standing on the Stage with a President that is '100% Sedition Free' - All the Flags Blow Down Behind Him - Like God is Trying to Tell You Something! - 110522

Watch as John Fetterneck says he’s standing on the stage with a president that is sedition free and all the flags are blown down behind him - God is trying to tell you something!
----
Here's a definition of Sedition. Sedition is legally defined as ''the criminal act of revolting against an established authority, usually in the form of treason or defamation of a government.'' In other words, if you're conspiring or plotting to overthrow by violent force, harm in any way, or more specifically, kill any authority figure in government, you have committed sedition.
Here's the Urban Dictionary's Definition of Tyranny, as follows: That into which liberalism ALWAYS devolves.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.