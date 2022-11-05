John Fetterneck - says he’s Standing on the Stage with a President that is '100% Sedition Free' - All the Flags Blow Down Behind Him - Like God is Trying to Tell You Something! - 110522

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch as John Fetterneck says he’s standing on the stage with a president that is sedition free and all the flags are blown down behind him - God is trying to tell you something!
----
Here's a definition of Sedition. Sedition is legally defined as ''the criminal act of revolting against an established authority, usually in the form of treason or defamation of a government.'' In other words, if you're conspiring or plotting to overthrow by violent force, harm in any way, or more specifically, kill any authority figure in government, you have committed sedition.
Here's the Urban Dictionary's Definition of Tyranny, as follows: That into which liberalism ALWAYS devolves.