John Fetterneck - says he’s Standing on the Stage with a President that is '100% Sedition Free' - All the Flags Blow Down Behind Him - Like God is Trying to Tell You Something! - 110522
Published 19 days ago |

Watch as John Fetterneck says he’s standing on the stage with a president that is sedition free and all the flags are blown down behind him - God is trying to tell you something!

Here's a definition of Sedition. Sedition is legally defined as ''the criminal act of revolting against an established authority, usually in the form of treason or defamation of a government.'' In other words, if you're conspiring or plotting to overthrow by violent force, harm in any way, or more specifically, kill any authority figure in government, you have committed sedition.

Here's the Urban Dictionary's Definition of Tyranny, as follows: That into which liberalism ALWAYS devolves.

Liberalism, social fascism, claims to offer freedom but actually transforms working citizens into a slave class to serve the greedy unproductive class who insists on greater entitlements. As the latter (unemployed) group becomes larger, greedier, and generationally ignorant, they give social fascists more power to rape the employed and the employer while vying for increased democracy. Because of their ignorance they rally for democracy, a tool for facilitating shift to tyranny, instead of defending the republic, the bulwark of liberty in America.
