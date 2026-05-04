🚨Iran will be “blown off the face of the earth,” if US ships are targeted - Fox talking head saying what Trump said

🚨 Iran will be “blown off the face of the earth,” if US ships are targeted — Trump

Iran has previously warned that any US attack on critical infrastructure would result is a massive counterattack against the economic infrastructure of US regional allies.

Adding:

Crude games: UAE oil processing plant strike – Iranian payback or another false flag?

🔴 Abu Dhabi holds Iran ‘fully responsible’ for Monday’s “treacherous” drone attack on the Fujairah petroleum complex, and reserves “the full and legitimate right to respond” to the “threat” to its “security, stability and territorial integrity,” the UAE’s foreign ministry has announced.

🔴 But Iranian TV citing a high-ranking military source says Iran did not attack the UAE and had intention of doing so.

🔴 Meanwhile, Tasnim and other outlets have punctuated reporting on the strike by emphasizing that there has been no confirmation by Iranian authorities about Iran’s supposed involvement.

🔴 Israeli media citing CNN are saying a senior UAE official expects a US-Israeli attack on Iran “within the next 24 hours” in the wake of the attack.

🔴 A military source told Tasnim that “if the Emiratis make a mistake and become Israel’s plaything, they will learn a lesson they will never forget,” and “all of [their] interests will become Iran’s target.”

Same tired old tactics?

➡️ It wouldn’t be the first time a mystery ‘third force’ carries out an attack on Gulf infrastructure and Iran gets blamed.

➡️ In the war’s first week, Tehran accused Israel of false flag attacks against the Gulf monarchies’ infrastructure to try to widen the conflict’s scope.

➡️ Tucker Carlson also picked up on the story (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/65909), stressing that Israel was the prime benefactor of attacks designed to weaken these countries – which it treats as regional adversaries, not allies.

No conspiracy theory required. Just look for the person who will benefit

Adding:

Hezbollah vows to foil Israeli plots and protect Lebanon’s sovereignty

🗣 Israeli schemes against Lebanon will never succeed, Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem said, according to a Press TV report, emphasizing that the movement is actively confronting aggression and rejects the notion that Lebanon is weak or under external guardianship.

♦️ Qassem noted that Israel, backed by the US, seeks to strip Lebanese citizens of their rights, occupy territory, and impose a bleak future. Hezbollah’s goal remains the liberation of usurped lands, with resilience and national unity shaping the country’s future with dignity and independence, he added.

♦️ Sheikh Qassem also stressed that there is no real ceasefire in Lebanon, pointing to some 20,000+ violations by Israel under truce agreements. He criticized the Lebanese government for engaging in US-brokered direct talks with Israel, calling them concessions to the enemy.





@geopolitics_prime