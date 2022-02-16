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Durham Probe Confirms Treason: Clinton, Obama Espionage Against U.S. Government
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67 views • February 16, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The left dedicates itself to the hatred of former president Donald Trump; they are convinced of the Russia collusion despite their lack of evidence after investigations. Now, similarly invasive investigations from the left are being conducted on Republicans, as political operatives and government institutions spy on the private lives of Republican Party affiliates. Roger Stone, who worked for the Nixon administration, joins the Stew Peters Show on Monday to share his experience with being convicted of lying about Russian collusion and the overreach of the corrupt CIA, FBI, and the current administration.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vuxync-durham-probe-confirms-treason-clinton-obama-espionage-against-u.s.-governme.html
The left dedicates itself to the hatred of former president Donald Trump; they are convinced of the Russia collusion despite their lack of evidence after investigations. Now, similarly invasive investigations from the left are being conducted on Republicans, as political operatives and government institutions spy on the private lives of Republican Party affiliates. Roger Stone, who worked for the Nixon administration, joins the Stew Peters Show on Monday to share his experience with being convicted of lying about Russian collusion and the overreach of the corrupt CIA, FBI, and the current administration.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vuxync-durham-probe-confirms-treason-clinton-obama-espionage-against-u.s.-governme.html
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