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SELLING FREE SPEECH - and the high bidder is Communist China!!
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40 views • May 05, 2021
Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/selling-free-speech-to-the-high-bidder/
Two of the 5 major American Media Conglomerates that control around 85% of the mainstream media are now majority owned and controlled by Chinese investors and shell companies under directives by the Chinese Communist Party. Almost all American journalism schools are a product of 100 + years of progressive education, and Frankfurt School Marxist influence is legendary in the Ivy League campuses that produce a dis-proportionate number of journalists for the mainstream press. Quite frankly, news is no longer news, it is communist propaganda and sensationalism with a distinctly anti-American bias.
Most Americans have turned off and tuned out the mainstream media which without the support of communist front groups and slimeball Marxist donors like George Soros, would have closed their doors years ago. According to recent polls the favorability rating of mainstream media and Congress are both somewhere south of 10%, with rags like the New York Slimes declining in subscriptions at a precipitous rate, and Cable News/Broadcast Television losing viewers so fast that they frequently have lower numbers than many home shopping channels. What is filling that gap? Alternative Media.
To fight back against this competitive threat, the major social media giants like Google, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter have initiated a massive disinformation and censoring campaign against their upstart Alternative Media rivals who are blowing their doors off in viewership and subscription rates. Because these social media giants are the basic platforms for an untold number of much smaller alternative media outlets, their extensive subscriber base allows many of these giants to control such a large sector of the market that they quite literally pick and choose the winners and losers in the war of words..........and until now, they have!
Without major competitors, a handfull of social media giants have shaped not only the political dialogue, but the actual direction of our country (Presidential Elections) in ways that were heretofore unthinkable. Nearly fifty years after Nixon/Kissenger, Rockefeller (progressive) Republicans and the Mondale wing of the Democratic party normalized relations with the mass murdering Chairman Mao, communist China has become the largest economy in the world in real terms and have captured such a huge portion of our technological and manufacturing base that they can buy and sell American progressive politicians at will.........exponentially accelerating the decline of American free market capitalism and our large, conservative, Middle Class.
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
Two of the 5 major American Media Conglomerates that control around 85% of the mainstream media are now majority owned and controlled by Chinese investors and shell companies under directives by the Chinese Communist Party. Almost all American journalism schools are a product of 100 + years of progressive education, and Frankfurt School Marxist influence is legendary in the Ivy League campuses that produce a dis-proportionate number of journalists for the mainstream press. Quite frankly, news is no longer news, it is communist propaganda and sensationalism with a distinctly anti-American bias.
Most Americans have turned off and tuned out the mainstream media which without the support of communist front groups and slimeball Marxist donors like George Soros, would have closed their doors years ago. According to recent polls the favorability rating of mainstream media and Congress are both somewhere south of 10%, with rags like the New York Slimes declining in subscriptions at a precipitous rate, and Cable News/Broadcast Television losing viewers so fast that they frequently have lower numbers than many home shopping channels. What is filling that gap? Alternative Media.
To fight back against this competitive threat, the major social media giants like Google, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter have initiated a massive disinformation and censoring campaign against their upstart Alternative Media rivals who are blowing their doors off in viewership and subscription rates. Because these social media giants are the basic platforms for an untold number of much smaller alternative media outlets, their extensive subscriber base allows many of these giants to control such a large sector of the market that they quite literally pick and choose the winners and losers in the war of words..........and until now, they have!
Without major competitors, a handfull of social media giants have shaped not only the political dialogue, but the actual direction of our country (Presidential Elections) in ways that were heretofore unthinkable. Nearly fifty years after Nixon/Kissenger, Rockefeller (progressive) Republicans and the Mondale wing of the Democratic party normalized relations with the mass murdering Chairman Mao, communist China has become the largest economy in the world in real terms and have captured such a huge portion of our technological and manufacturing base that they can buy and sell American progressive politicians at will.........exponentially accelerating the decline of American free market capitalism and our large, conservative, Middle Class.
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
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