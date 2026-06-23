White House Q Drop? Fauci Files Released. B2T Show, Jun 22, 2026

Join the discussion of this episode here: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/freedom-truth/white-house-with-a-q-drop-fauci-files-released-b2t-show-jun-22-2026





Rumble descriptions are plain text only — no markdown, no HTML, no embedded links. Everything needs to be raw URLs and plain paragraph text. Here's the Rumble-formatted version:





White House With a Q Drop? Fauci Files Released — B2T Show Jun 22, 2026

B2T Show — June 22, 2026

Rick B2T returns from the Reawakened Tour in Tulsa with a full update on the movement and a defense of Clay and Vanessa Clark against critics who are attacking the entire tour over one man's sin. Jackson Longmire has repented and stepped away, but the people Rick met in Tulsa are on fire for Jesus — and new voices, pastors, and podcasters are coming to FaithNFreedomTV as a direct result of those connections.

On the news front, Vice President Vance confirmed Iran agreed to nuclear inspections after negotiations running until 2 a.m., with unfrozen Iranian assets being used to buy U.S. crops instead of funding Hezbollah or the Houthis. Rick breaks down Trump's maximum-pressure negotiating strategy, new polling showing 67% of Americans view the deal favorably, and fires back at the New York Times for claiming "not much changed" after months of war that destroyed Iran's military, tanked their economy, and sent inflation to 250%.

The biggest story of the day — the White House posted on June 22 at 1:25 p.m. in the exact format of 2017-2022 Q drops: "America will be the world's leader in quantum technologies. Make America great again." Over a million views. SGAnon and others analyzed it as intentional Q-style posting from inside the White House. Meanwhile Tulsi Gabbard released the Fauci documents as one of her final acts — a U.S. intel video proving coronavirus research continued in China while Fauci denied it, plus NIH-funded experiments on AIDS orphans in New York City. Fox News gave it 48 minutes. CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, and NBC gave it zero.

Rick closes with an extended interview with documentary filmmaker Matt Thayer of Spiro Pictures, whose new film "Can You Hear Me Now?" explores how God speaks today through prophets and the role of prophecy in politics — including one of Charlie Kirk's final interviews recorded two weeks before his death. Matt and Rick discuss the biblical role of prophets as ethical ambassadors, why Christians must engage politics, and Rick shares he is writing a book called "Blessed to Hear" based on interviews with Nathan French, Amanda Grace, and others about practically hearing God's voice.